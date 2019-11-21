All apartments in Foley
8958 Turf Creek Dr.

8958 Turf Creek Drive · (251) 967-1018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL 36535

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8958 Turf Creek Dr. · Avail. Jul 24

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/24/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond. The home has a split floor plan with three bedrooms and bath on one side of the home and the master is just off of the kitchen. Additional office space, fireplace, dinning room just off of the kitchen. Kitchen has an eat at bar that overlooks the living room, laundry room and large garage. Located in the Foley school district. **New photos and Showings to being after June 19th**

Directions: From Hwy 59 N, turn right, headed east on County Road 12. Turf Creek is the second subdivision on the right. End at 8958 on the left side as you enter the neighborhood.

The minimum lease term is 12 months. No more than two small breed pets under 35 lbs with a $500.00 Pet Deposit. NO aggressive breed dogs. This is a NON-SMOKING home. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

BEFORE you apply, please read. The following documents are required to process the application:
-Copy of driver’s license or Sheriff’s picture ID
-Last 2 pay stubs of each income source listed
-If self employed, most current Schedule C tax return and proof of income
-Each person over 18 to be living in the home must submit an application
-Application fee(s) – $40.00 per applicant, You can pay your application fee online with the following link: http://www.longtermrentalgroup.com/tenant-resources/

Applications will not be processed unless they are submitted in full.
These documents can be faxed to 1-888-455-4614 or emailed to Gwen@longtermrentalgroup.com.

***Upon approval of your application, a security deposit must be received in order to secure the property. This holding deposit will secure the property for no longer than 30 days. If a signed lease is not executed with a start date within the 30 days, the holding deposit will be forfeited.
Once the lease is signed, the holding deposit becomes the security deposit for the home.***

(RLNE3261470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

