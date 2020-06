Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

FAIRHOPE COTTAGE - This home has Charm! Located minutes from Downtown Fairhope, you're in walking distance from all Fairhope has to offer. You're also only 4 or 5 minutes from the Fairhope Pier. This home has been modernized with Granite Kitchen countertops and added to the beautiful hardwood flooring is some vinyl plank wood flooring. It has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths plus a dining room, large living room, and a sunroom that could easily double as a third bedroom. Come check out how beautiful this home is before it's gone and lease it for your own. Parking for up to 4 or 5 vehicles. Huge attic space!



(RLNE5767594)