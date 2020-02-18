202 Shepherds Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al... Available NOW - **Lease & Move In by 5/6/20 to receive $500 off your 1st month's rent!!! Sign a 2 year lease for an additional $50 off monthly rent for the first 12 months (conditions apply)!!!**



This home is located in the Blackwell Meadows subdivision and 5 to 10 minutes from Highway 78. It features an open floor plan with a large living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen has gorgeous cabinetry, and kitchen pantry for extra storage space. A hallway leading away from the kitchen provides access to two guest bathrooms and guest bedroom and master bedroom suite. The master bedroom suite has a large walk in closet and master bath with double vanity. A walk-in laundry is also easily accessed from the kitchen, and has a shelf for extra space. This home has a large backyard and a patio perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly! Hurry! It won't last long.



Call today to schedule a viewing!! 205-824-5008



Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Memorial Park Elementary,Curry Elementary, Curry Middle School, Curry High School, Walker High School, and Valley Junior High School. Alabama Power, Jasper Water Works & Sewer (water and sewer) *Trash pick up info to come*



Pets allowed (Cats & Dogs only) - no breed or weight restrictions, pet fee and pet rent apply.



The security deposit for the rental home is between 1-2 months rent.



