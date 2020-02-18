All apartments in Fairhope
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

202 Shepherds Loop

202 Shepherd Court · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL 36532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Shepherds Loop · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al... Available NOW - **Lease & Move In by 5/6/20 to receive $500 off your 1st month's rent!!! Sign a 2 year lease for an additional $50 off monthly rent for the first 12 months (conditions apply)!!!**

This home is located in the Blackwell Meadows subdivision and 5 to 10 minutes from Highway 78. It features an open floor plan with a large living room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen has gorgeous cabinetry, and kitchen pantry for extra storage space. A hallway leading away from the kitchen provides access to two guest bathrooms and guest bedroom and master bedroom suite. The master bedroom suite has a large walk in closet and master bath with double vanity. A walk-in laundry is also easily accessed from the kitchen, and has a shelf for extra space. This home has a large backyard and a patio perfect for entertaining! This home is pet friendly! Hurry! It won't last long.

Call today to schedule a viewing!! 205-824-5008

Tenant to verify schools & utilities: Memorial Park Elementary,Curry Elementary, Curry Middle School, Curry High School, Walker High School, and Valley Junior High School. Alabama Power, Jasper Water Works & Sewer (water and sewer) *Trash pick up info to come*

Pets allowed (Cats & Dogs only) - no breed or weight restrictions, pet fee and pet rent apply.

The security deposit for the rental home is between 1-2 months rent.

(RLNE5735150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Shepherds Loop have any available units?
202 Shepherds Loop has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Shepherds Loop have?
Some of 202 Shepherds Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Shepherds Loop currently offering any rent specials?
202 Shepherds Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Shepherds Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Shepherds Loop is pet friendly.
Does 202 Shepherds Loop offer parking?
Yes, 202 Shepherds Loop does offer parking.
Does 202 Shepherds Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Shepherds Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Shepherds Loop have a pool?
No, 202 Shepherds Loop does not have a pool.
Does 202 Shepherds Loop have accessible units?
No, 202 Shepherds Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Shepherds Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Shepherds Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Shepherds Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Shepherds Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
