35 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL with parking

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
109 Hall Hill Court
109 Hall Hill Court, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
109 Hall Hill Court Available 08/21/20 Cotton Creek Subdivision - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Cotton Creek. Full kitchen with all major appliances in place, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3129 Achey Drive
3129 Achey Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1278 sqft
3129 Achey Drive Available 08/27/20 Quail Hollow - Beautiful Interior! - Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhome with 1 Car Garage in Quail Hollow.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1970 Shellfield Rd
1970 Shellfield Road, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1670 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW))No animals, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fenced back yard, 2 car garage. quarterly pest control, New Flooring and Freshly painted CLB

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
114 Dawson Ln
114 Dawson Ln, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with 2 car garage is located in the Fountain Crest subdivision, convenient to Fort Rucker, and features a fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, kitchen bar, covered back patio and large fenced in

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
805 Lee Street A & C
805 E Lee St, Enterprise, AL
Studio
$5,294
5294 sqft
Previously used as a medical office. Can be rented separately with equal sf, or together. There is a waiting room (shared if rented separately) and 4 exam rooms total with a sink in each exam room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
201 Colonial Dr
201 Colonial Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1750 sqft
((Available NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) Animals allowed per policy. Three bedroom, two Bath, formal living room, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, and storage room with shelves off the garage, Washer and Dryer included. (CLB)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Peregrine Way
101 Peregrine Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1498 sqft
Eagle Landing Subdivision - TDY Unit - TDY Option: Rent is $60.00/day, Sec Dep of $1500.00, all utilities included but with a Cap. 30 day minimal stay required and 10 Day Minimal Notice to Depart Required. 2 BR/2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
102 S Springview Dr
102 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1405 sqft
((Available Now, all dates are subject to change at anytime)) 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage, fenced back yard, New Carpet. 12 Month lease. No Animals Allowed. (CLB)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
112 Sagebrush Drive
112 Sagebush Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2193 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick home with 2 car garage in Legacy Farms. Backyard is fenced in. Pets are negotiable. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this property, please call TLS Property Management at 334-475-4405.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
105 East Kingswood
105 Kingswood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1630 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is conveniently located off of Shellfield Road.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
802 Legacy Drive
802 Legacy Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2144 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home with extended 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
502 Legend Tr
502 Legends Trl, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2668 sqft
Beautiful home located in The Legends. This 4 bedroom and 3.

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Brookwood
114 Brookwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
114 BROOKWOOD DR - All appliances, fenced yard, 2 car garage, NO PETS, 12 month lease only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615595)

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3 Breckenridge Terrace
3 Breckenridge Ct, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1537 sqft
3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Cristy Ln
118 Cristy Ln, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1657 sqft
118 Cristy Ln Available 04/21/20 Country Estates! - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Country Estates. Gas fireplace and water heater.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 New Harvest Dr.
108 New Harvest Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2161 sqft
108 New Harvest Dr. Available 09/15/20 Legacy Farms - Beautiful 4BR/2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
174 Winslow Ave
174 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1537 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage located in Wakefield. Comes with all kitchen appliances, privacy-fenced in yard, washing machine and dryer, clubhouse and pool access. Lawn care included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Porters Way
105 Porters Way, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2784 sqft
105 Porters Way Available 08/12/20 Sommer Brook Subdivision - Gorgeous 4BR/2.5BA home with 2 Car Garage in the Sommer Brook Subdivision. Gas fireplace in living room, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
509 Green Drive
509 Green Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Regency Meadows subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Concord
113 Concord Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1494 sqft
113 Concord Available 07/15/20 Wakefield Subdivision - End Unit! - 3BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances with beautiful dark cabinetry as well as washing machine/dryer in the downstairs 1/2 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Enterprise, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Enterprise apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

