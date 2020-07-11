Apartment List
/
FL
/
crestview
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crestview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 7 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr, Crestview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
150 sqft
Resort-style living. Community pool and clubhouse. Tenants have access to private dog park. Apartments feature high ceilings, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Air conditioning. Easy access to I-10.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Seclusion Blvd.
305 Seclusion Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
305 Seclusion Blvd. Available 08/10/20 4/2 Open Concept Home Located in the Heart of Crestview and Pet Friendly - Easy commute to bases, beaches, and shopping.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Antioch Estates
524 Tikell Drive
524 Tikell Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 10, 2020- Beautiful all brick 4 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in Antioch Estates S/D. Minutes from Duke Field and 7th Group, schools, shopping and eateries.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
514 Pheasant Trail
514 Pheasant Trail, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1839 sqft
No Pets Allowed. Home isn't available for showing until 7-15-20.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a

1 of 34

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Valley
660 Red Fern Road
660 Red Fern Road, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Lovely 3 bedroom brick home nestled in Fox Valley S/D just minutes from Duke Field, schools, shopping and the world's most beautiful beaches. Raised ceilings, recessed lighting and lots of space.

1 of 1

Last updated February 20 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Texas Pkwy
1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Countryview Estates
209 Lustan Drive
209 Lustan Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1478 sqft
NO YARD WORK...INCLUDED IN RENT!!! SHOWINGS START JULY 20. South of I-10!!! This 3/2 bath, split floor plan has is perfect for families needing a central location to schools and bases. There are features that make this home a must see...

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Antioch Estates
5132 Whitehurst Lane
5132 Whitehurst Lane, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1873 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy quiet living in this well maintained all brick home located south of I-10 in the highly desired Antioch Estates.
Results within 1 mile of Crestview

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2640 Mcdavid Road
2640 Mc David Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2044 sqft
Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4615 Chanan Drive
4615 Chanan Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2425 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 17, 2020!!! Located in the gated community of Chanan Estates this home offers a spacious Great Room with study/media room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5660 N Brook Drive
5660 North Brook Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2438 sqft
Welcome to 5660 N Brook Drive in Brooke Estates! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath + Flex Room home features a spacious family room with lots of natural light overlooking the covered patio and large backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3088 Border Creek Road
3088 Border Creek Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
BROOKE ESTATES - GORGEOUS home in Brooke Estates neighborhood with community pool and tennis courts! ALL flooring has been replaced with lovely ceramic tile in Kitchen, Dining and Baths and wood look tile in all bedrooms! Even Garage flooring
Results within 5 miles of Crestview

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
919 Merganser Way
919 Merganser Way, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1830 sqft
This like new 4-bedroom 2 bath home located in Crestview's Redstone Commons is move-in ready. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl floor and granite countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4646 Plover Drive
4646 Plover Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
4062 sqft
Available 7/20/2020.....Brand new and immaculate. This 5/3.5 South Crestview home has over 4000 sqft. 2 living rooms, formal dining, eat in kitchen, office space, gaming space, workout space, 5 large bedrooms with the master down stairs.
City Guide for Crestview, FL

Crestview got its name from its location on the crest of a range of woodlands that flow on the east and west sides of the city. If you like nature--and really, who doesn't?--you're in the right place.

Crestview is a city in Okaloosa County, Florida with a population of around 19,000 people. Its one of the highest points in all of Florida, around 235 feet above sea level, and gets quite a bit of rain. You'll feel some of Florida's coldest winters, emphasis on Florida's, so northerners would still consider these fairly mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Crestview, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Crestview apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Crestview 3 BedroomsCrestview Apartments with BalconyCrestview Apartments with Garage
Crestview Apartments with ParkingCrestview Dog Friendly ApartmentsCrestview Luxury Places
Crestview Pet Friendly PlacesButler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FL
West Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College