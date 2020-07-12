Apartment List
/
FL
/
freeport
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Freeport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
160 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
791 Cornelia Street
791 Cornelia St, Freeport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2785 sqft
OPEN HOUSE Saturday 6/27 12-2pm! Be the first to live in this brand new luxury property at the heart of Freeport's premier master planned community, Hammock Bay.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 N Sand Palm Rd
27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport.
Results within 1 mile of Freeport

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
514 Holly Point Rd
514 Holly Point Road, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Amazing furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin in Freeport.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
31 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
149 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1791 sqft
Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15 Beacon Way
15 Beacon Way, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1729 sqft
Don't miss out living in a great location with a Community Pool. Well maintained 4 bed/2bath brick home with 2 car garage & nicely landscaped fenced backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
597 Loblolly Bay Drive
597 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2347 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020!!! Immaculate home that has recently had $90,000 in renovations. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
516 Cocobolo Drive
516 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1752 sqft
Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Driftwood Estates, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage Oakley Plan also has a flex room that could be used as a home office, media room or formal space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
493 Cocobolo Dr.
493 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1736 sqft
493 Cocobolo Dr. Available 08/01/20 New 3 Bedroom in Driftwood Estates - New construction, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Oakley Plan includes an Office, covered Patio and 2 car Garage.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Edgewood Terrace
154 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
113 Red Maple Court
113 Red Maple Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
2347 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, located in the desirable Driftwood Estates area is available for immediate occupancy. The open floor plan includes a loft area upstairs that can be used as bonus living space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
209 S ZANDER Way
209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. .

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
16 Bald Eagle Ct.
16 Bald Eagle Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Santa Rosa Beach. Very close to shopping, beaches, entertainment, etc. Wood floors on stairs, hallway and master bedroom. Granite counters in kitchen along with stainless steel appliances. Perfect place to call home!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1544 N County Hwy 393
1544 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1483 sqft
Available NOW-Virtual tour! Granite, SS, carport & tile w/ newer bedroom flooring in lovely 3/2.5 Florida Cottage in Santa Rosa Bch-walk to Cessna Landing - Take a 3D virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Freeport, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Freeport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Freeport 2 BedroomsFreeport 3 BedroomsFreeport Apartments with BalconyFreeport Apartments with Garage
Freeport Apartments with GymFreeport Apartments with ParkingFreeport Apartments with Pool
Freeport Apartments with Washer-DryerFreeport Dog Friendly ApartmentsFreeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLSpringfield, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College