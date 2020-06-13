Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
220 Jasmine Circle
220 Jasmine Circle, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
The Cottages at Woodland Park: Tucked in the woods off Boll Weevil Circle. While providing privacy, they offer convenience to schools, shopping, golf, restaurants and located minutes from Ft. Rucker.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
107 Cottage Ave
107 Cottage Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1726 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath townhome in Cotton Creek. This home offers 1726 square feet of open living space. This home has a one car garage. Pets are negotiable with this property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
99 Courtyard Way
99 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1147 sqft
COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days. Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1750 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
209 Antler Drive
209 Antler Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1349 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and carpet floors throughout, a spacious, screened in back porch, and a shaded, fenced in back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
105 Gunter Lane - C
105 Gunter Ln, Enterprise, AL
1 Bedroom
$450
700 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Features wood-like flooring throughout and a balcony off of the living room. Comes with all kitchen appliances, water, and garbage. No pets. No washing machine and dryer, nor hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
142 Gunter Ln Apt A
142 Gunter Ln, Enterprise, AL
1 Bedroom
$400
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 142 Gunter Ln Apt A in Enterprise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3 Breckenridge Terrace
3 Breckenridge Ct, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1537 sqft
3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Cristy Ln
118 Cristy Ln, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1657 sqft
118 Cristy Ln Available 04/21/20 Country Estates! - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Country Estates. Gas fireplace and water heater.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
232 Candlebrook Drive
232 Candlebrook Drive, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1106 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath two-story town townhome is affordable and close to the Ft. Rucker gate. Includes all major kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, walk-in closets, and a large covered patio with a storage closet.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Enterprise

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
118 Blackhawk Dr
118 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No Pets. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard with deck, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4981 Andrews Avenue, Apt D
4981 Andrews Ave, Ozark, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Newly renovated apartment with Refrigerator, Microwave, and stove. New flooring. The property is located in a driving distance to shopping and restaurants. Also, there is a gazebo that leads out to a lake in the back of the property. A must see...

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Riverview Ct
308 Riverview Ct, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
308 Riverview Ct Available 07/15/20 1.5 Story Home w/Wraparound Porch in Daleville! - 1.5 Story, 3BR/2BA home with 4 Car Detached Carport in Daleville. Wraparound porch overlooks a spacious backyard area with a large storage shed.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Blackhawk Drive
91 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1176 sqft
91 Blackhawk Drive Available 05/21/20 Hilltop Subdivision in Daleville - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home w/2 car garage in Daleville; minutes from Ft.
