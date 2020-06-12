/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
206 Wakefield Way Available 06/29/20 Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
412 Doster Street
412 Doster Street, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
412 Doster Street, Enterprise - Stove, refrigerator, 1 car carport (RLNE4558536)
126 Gunter Lane
126 Gunter Lane, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Gunter Lane Town homes - All appliances, washer/dryer, lawn care NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE2638198)
99 Courtyard Way
99 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1147 sqft
COURTYARD WAY - TDY Unit - The rates for TDY's are $60.00 / day which equates to $1800/mo. for 30 days and $1860/mo. for 31 days. Fully Furnished 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 Car Garage in the Courtyard Subdivision.
165 S Springview Dr
165 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1375 sqft
165 S Springview Dr Available 07/24/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - End Unit w/Double Garage! - One of a kind town home! 2BR/2.5BA Townhome with 2 Car Garage located in a cul-de-sac for more privacy and just minutes to Ft.
28 Courtyard Way
28 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1174 sqft
28 Courtyard Way Available 06/29/20 Courtyard Way - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - The rates for TDY's are 60.00 / day which equates to 1800/mo. for 30 days and 1860/mo. for 31 days. Minimum stay of 30 days.
114 Gunter Ln
114 Gunter Lane, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1133 sqft
((Available 6/18/2020 all dates are subject to change))No Pets. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, quarterly pest control, yard care included. (CLB)
3085 Achey Dr
3085 Achey Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 all - dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!2 car garage, fenced rear yard, large living room with built in storage space,garden tub in the master bath, security system ready (at tenants cost)washer and dryer and
174 Woodmere Dr
174 Woodmere, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1392 sqft
((AVAILABLE Now- dates are subject to change at anytime)) No Pets. 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and clubhouse/pool use included. (CLB)
103 Woodmere Drive - 1
103 Woodmere Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms townhouse with 1 car garage. Split floor plan. Rear fenced yard. Comes with all kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, and a spacious laundry room. Access to clubhouse and pool.
3 Breckenridge Terrace
3 Breckenridge Ct, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1537 sqft
3 Breckenridge Terrace Available 05/18/20 Breckenridge Terrace - TDY RENTAL! - Fully Furnished one-story TDY townhome with 2BR/2BA townhome and 1 Car Garage in Breckenridge Terrace! All kitchen appliances included as well as washer/dryer in the
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04
108 Ridgeway Drive, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
108 Ridgeway Dr., #04 Available 08/19/19 108 Ridgeway Drive - All appliances, lawn care, no pets, washer/dryer No Pets Allowed (RLNE3414877)
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
107 Winthrope Ln
107 Winthrope Lane, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1369 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/22/2020 dates are subject to change)) NO Pets. 1 Car garage, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, pest control, washer/dryer, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
127 Woodfield Place
127 Woodfield Place, Coffee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage off of Briarwood Drive. Unit comes with all appliances including washing machine & dryer, fireplace in living room, skylight & garden tub in upstairs master bath, and rear deck.
