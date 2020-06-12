/
3 bedroom apartments
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enterprise, AL
304 Valley Chase Drive
304 Valley Chase Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1827 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage located in Valley Chase Subdivision.
107 Cottage Ave
107 Cottage Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1726 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bath townhome in Cotton Creek. This home offers 1726 square feet of open living space. This home has a one car garage. Pets are negotiable with this property.
208 Cherry Hill Road
208 Cherry Hill Road, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1502 sqft
208 Cherry Hill Road Available 07/10/20 Morgan Subdivision - This spacious 3BR/2BA home has many attractive qualities including a nice large fenced in backyard. Large Picture Window in the living room. Has a spacious carport.
112 Crestview Dr.
112 Crestview Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
112 Crestview Dr. Available 07/01/20 112 Crestview Dr, Enterprise - All appliances, pets negotiable, fenced yard, fireplace, 1 car garage (RLNE4130065)
106 Christopher Dr
106 Christopher Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
106 Christopher Dr Available 07/27/20 106 Christopher - All appliances, wood fireplace, 2 car garage, fence, pets negotiable (RLNE3165680)
130 N Springview Dr
130 N Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1494 sqft
130 N Springview Dr Available 08/18/20 Dunwoody Subdivision - 2BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage in the Dunwoody subdivision. All major appliances provided along with a washer & dryer.
10 Courtyard Way
10 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE 7/02/2020)) No Pets. 2 Car garage with no fence, includes pool/clubhouse, pest control, lawn care, tennis court use and washer/dryer. (CLB)
523 Victoria Dr
523 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1418 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/29/2020- All dates are subject to change. )) PETS ALLOWED UNDER 25LBS! 2 car garage, fenced yard, den area with quarterly pest control included. CLB
111 Victoria Dr
111 Victoria Drive, Enterprise, AL
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change )) Pets under 25 pounds. Large shaded backyard with pecan trees, large front yard and covered patio. pest control, 2 car garage includes washer/dryer.
111 Woodberry Dr
111 Woodberry Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!! 1 car garage, fenced rear yard, washer/dryer, pest control, lawn care and pool/clubhouse use included. (CLB)
503 East Morningview Drive
503 Morningview Drive, Enterprise, AL
**Call TLS Property Management for showing details. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage located in Valley Chase Subdivision. Features included tile and wood flooring and a spacious, fenced in back yard with a large storage shed for use.
239 Wakefield Way
239 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1495 sqft
Corner unit!! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage located in Wakefield Subdivision. Features included wood plank tile floors in the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms, a fenced in back yard, and clubhouse with pool access.
209 Antler Drive
209 Antler Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1349 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with 2 car garage. Features include hardwood and carpet floors throughout, a spacious, screened in back porch, and a shaded, fenced in back yard.
114 Brookwood
114 Brookwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
114 BROOKWOOD DR - All appliances, fenced yard, 2 car garage, NO PETS, 12 month lease only No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615595)
10 Stratford Ln
10 Stratford Lane, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1897 sqft
10 Stratford Ln Available 06/30/20 Clubview Estates - - 3BR/2BA house with 2 Car Garage in beautiful Clubview Estates. All kitchen appliances included; washer/dryer hookups in the laundry room. Gas fireplace in living room.
118 Cristy Ln
118 Cristy Ln, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1657 sqft
118 Cristy Ln Available 04/21/20 Country Estates! - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Country Estates. Gas fireplace and water heater.
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
103 Wildwood
103 Wildwood Drive, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Harrand Creek - 3BR/2BA home with 2 Car Garage in Harrand Creek. Wood-burning fireplace in living room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Enterprise
232 Candlebrook Drive
232 Candlebrook Drive, Coffee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1106 sqft
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath two-story town townhome is affordable and close to the Ft. Rucker gate. Includes all major kitchen appliances, washing machine and dryer, walk-in closets, and a large covered patio with a storage closet.
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Enterprise
213 Elizabeth Ln
213 Elizabeth Ln, Daleville, AL
((AVAILABLE NOW- dates are subject to change at anytime)) NO PETS!!4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Freshly painted. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans in every room. (CLB)
Results within 10 miles of Enterprise
267 Graceland Cir
267 Graceland Cir, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1570 sqft
((AVAILABLE 6/26/2020 all dates subject to change)) NO Pets. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 Car garage, fenced yard and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
118 Blackhawk Dr
118 Blackhawk Dr, Daleville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
((AVAILABLE NOW all dates are subject to change ))No Pets. 2 car garage, large fenced back yard with deck, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups and quarterly pest control included. (CLB)
4981 Andrews Avenue, Apt D
4981 Andrews Ave, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Newly renovated apartment with Refrigerator, Microwave, and stove. New flooring. The property is located in a driving distance to shopping and restaurants. Also, there is a gazebo that leads out to a lake in the back of the property. A must see...
