Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Niceville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
134 Arrowhead Way
134 Arrowhead Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1612 sqft
This classy 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in Niceville is move-in ready. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and spacious lot. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and a spacious breakfast bar.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
201 East College Boulevard - 61
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2411 Roberts Drive
2411 Roberts Drive, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Inside, you will find gorgeous new flooring, fresh, neutral paint, tray ceilings and a fireplace in the spacious living room, a breakfast bar in the kitchen, a formal dining room, new carpet in the bedrooms, and so much more! Pets may be considered

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1600 26Th Street
1600 26th Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1367 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 3- Wonderful All brick 3 Bedroom home in the HEART of Niceville! This beautiful home was built in 2014 and is a very modern and open design.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, fully furnished on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and leads to a Large screened porch. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, lots of cabinets and eat in kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eglin Air Force Base
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1343 Treasure Cove
1343 Treasure Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1534 sqft
1343 Treasure Cove Available 08/12/20 Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay. - Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay just minutes to the Mid Bay Bridge and Destin Beaches.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
148 Meadowbrook Court
148 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1175 sqft
Totally updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Bluewater Bay. Easy clean laminate and tile flooring everywhere except the two additional bedrooms and hallway. Great sun-room, fenced yard, and full two car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1414 Pearl S Buck Court
1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
1654 Northridge Road
1654 Northridge Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch.
Results within 10 miles of Niceville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
125 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,302
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,431
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1328 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
25 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,329
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
275 Tequesta Drive
275 Tequesta Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Sprawling Executive Home in Emerald Lakes - With a split floorpan and open concept coupled with lake views, this home won't last long.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1791 sqft
Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4652 Sunsail Cir
4652 Sunsail Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2129 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom two bathroom home is for rent! Located in the heart of Destin and a few blocks from the beach. This home features split floor plan; bamboo floors throughout open living area/ dining area and kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Shalimar Pointe
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Niceville, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Niceville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

