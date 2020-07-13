Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Miramar Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miramar Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
31 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9700 Grand Sandestin Boulevard
9700 Grand Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
914 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 Beacon Way
15 Beacon Way, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1729 sqft
Don't miss out living in a great location with a Community Pool. Well maintained 4 bed/2bath brick home with 2 car garage & nicely landscaped fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9600 Grand Sandestin Boulevard
9600 Grand Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
953 sqft
This beautifully furnished one bedroom condo is on the first floor with 2 full baths, living room, full size kitchen and den. It has a patio that is on the ground level with easy access to the lawn and pool area.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
82 Secret Harbor Drive
82 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1653 sqft
Like NEW and MOVE IN READY!!! Fresh Paint! New Carpet! Gated community off Scenic Gulf Drive close to restaurants.

1 of 26

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
62 Secret Harbor Drive
62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1653 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Baytowne Wharf Boulevard
9200 Baytowne Wharf Blvd, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
349 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5002 S Sandestin Boulevard
5002 South Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Luau offers an oasis getaway with a heated pool, relaxing waterfall, hot tub, gym, sundeck, and grilling area. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9500 Grand Sandestin Boulevard
9500 Grand Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
10 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1328 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
275 Tequesta Drive
275 Tequesta Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Sprawling Executive Home in Emerald Lakes - With a split floorpan and open concept coupled with lake views, this home won't last long.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4652 Sunsail Cir
4652 Sunsail Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2129 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom two bathroom home is for rent! Located in the heart of Destin and a few blocks from the beach. This home features split floor plan; bamboo floors throughout open living area/ dining area and kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
597 Loblolly Bay Drive
597 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2347 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020!!! Immaculate home that has recently had $90,000 in renovations. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
516 Cocobolo Drive
516 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1752 sqft
Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Driftwood Estates, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage Oakley Plan also has a flex room that could be used as a home office, media room or formal space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
493 Cocobolo Dr.
493 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1736 sqft
493 Cocobolo Dr. Available 08/01/20 New 3 Bedroom in Driftwood Estates - New construction, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Oakley Plan includes an Office, covered Patio and 2 car Garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
241 Inverrary Drive
241 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1980 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNITURE OPTIONAL. Mediterranean stunner located in the highly sought after gated community of Calusa Bay. Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home features custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
113 Red Maple Court
113 Red Maple Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
2347 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, located in the desirable Driftwood Estates area is available for immediate occupancy. The open floor plan includes a loft area upstairs that can be used as bonus living space.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar Beach
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,302
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,431
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
25 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,329
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1791 sqft
Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision
4200 Jade Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1631 sqft
4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom-2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage Located in Diamond Lakes in Destin! - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Destin.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
209 S ZANDER Way
209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Miramar Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miramar Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

