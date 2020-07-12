13 Apartments for rent in Dothan, AL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dothan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Camelot Dothan
106 Castle Drive, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$705
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$855
1296 sqft
Just steps away from Westgate Park. Community has picturesque landscaping with green space and pool. Units feature energy efficient appliances, walk in closets, and tile floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fox Run
1910 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1205 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX RUN This quiet community feels like city living with a warm and friendly feel of the country. We offer floor plans for one, two and three bedroom layouts that we are sure will fit any of your spacious needs.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3501 Montgomery Highway
3501 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$7,000
5735 sqft
Attractive brick building with beautiful interior. Last used as a Japanese restaurant. Also has Hibachi cooking area with hood. Cross easement with owner of adjacent shopping center with 68 parking spaces next to building.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
188 Foster
188 N Foster St, Dothan, AL
Studio
$388
310 sqft
Beautiful private offices at an affordable rate in a prominent downtown location. Attractive building inside and outside with ample parking on street and in parking lot directly across street.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
411 Foster St.
411 North Foster Street, Dothan, AL
Studio
$1,200
2200 sqft
Includes 5 offices, kitchen, alarm system and ample parking. Ideal office space for lawyer, accountant, engineer, architect or general office use.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3801 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 5
3801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, AL
Studio
$2,708
2250 sqft
2500 SF retail or business service space, over 300 Parking Spaces on Ross Clark Circle, 2 baths, separate offices. Ready to move-in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3535 Montgomery
3535 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, AL
Studio
$3,500
996 sqft
Attractive bank building in convenient, high traffic location on Dothan's MAIN N/S artery. Adjacent to shopping center, restaurants and busy gym. Four building front parking spaces and additional parking lot.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
529 Edinburgh Way
529 Edinburg Way, Dothan, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room and 2 car garage located in the Highlands Subdivision.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 West Roxbury
202 West Roxbury Road, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1602 sqft
202 West Roxbury Available 05/26/20 3 Bedroom Home in Chapelwood - 3 Bed/2 bath town home with a large fenced back yard in Chapelwood! Great brick home with 2 car garage and more! Fireplace, hard wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1312 Northfield Cir
1312 Northfield Circle, Dothan, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1398 sqft
Huge Yard and Additional Garage! - This home has it all - large detached workshop and updated home at an affordable price. It even has a community clubhouse. All hard floors throughout property and owner will consider pets.
Results within 1 mile of Dothan

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4930 State Hwy 52
4930 Hartford Highway, Taylor, AL
Studio
$1,350
1500 sqft
One unit in Taylor Plaza on Hwy 52 W, 4 offices, lobby/reception, two restrooms, and storage 1500 sf plenty of parking unit 17 in a 30,000 sf strip center

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
441 Nypro Lane
441 Nypro Ln, Houston County, AL
Studio
$10,500
32025 sqft
Rare large warehouse space on the west side of Dothan. Ideal for industrial, warehouse or commercial uses adjacent to Xtreme Air Trampoline Park. Additional land available ( 5+ acres ) for more parking, additional buildings or expansions.
Results within 5 miles of Dothan

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
9437 Highway 84
9437 US Route 84, Houston County, AL
Studio
$940
1160 sqft
Office building has 1160 sf with 4 offices and a reception area. The building has 2 A/C units. Storefront parking. Shop building in back is 900 sf and has 2 bay doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dothan, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dothan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

