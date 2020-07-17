305 Eagle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level condo with a unique floor plan. Large kitchen with wood laminate flooring, lots of cabinets & counter space, and a large closet pantry. Appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Dining area with breakfast bar nook. The kitchen opens to the living room. The living room has carpet, ceiling fan, and sliding doors to the large deck. Master bedroom with en-suite bath & large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has a large closet and shared Jack and Jill bathroom. Laundry area off the kitchen with a full-size washer/dryer. A large deck appx 9' x 30' with entrance doors from the living room and master bedroom overlooks beautiful landscaping and includes a 4' x 9' x 9' storage shed.

Available for August move-in



Room Dimensions

Living Room 16' x 16'

Kitchen 8' x 8'

Laundry Room 5' x 5'

Bedroom 13' x 12'

Bedroom 13' x 10'

Bathroom 8' x 7'