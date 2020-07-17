All apartments in Elmore County
Elmore County, AL
305 Eagle Ridge
305 Eagle Ridge

Location

305 Eagle Ridge, Elmore County, AL 35010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level condo with a unique floor plan. Large kitchen with wood laminate flooring, lots of cabinets & counter space, and a large closet pantry. Appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Dining area with breakfast bar nook. The kitchen opens to the living room. The living room has carpet, ceiling fan, and sliding doors to the large deck. Master bedroom with en-suite bath & large walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has a large closet and shared Jack and Jill bathroom. Laundry area off the kitchen with a full-size washer/dryer. A large deck appx 9' x 30' with entrance doors from the living room and master bedroom overlooks beautiful landscaping and includes a 4' x 9' x 9' storage shed.
Available for August move-in

Room Dimensions
Living Room 16' x 16'
Kitchen 8' x 8'
Laundry Room 5' x 5'
Bedroom 13' x 12'
Bedroom 13' x 10'
Bathroom 8' x 7'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Eagle Ridge have any available units?
305 Eagle Ridge has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Eagle Ridge have?
Some of 305 Eagle Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
305 Eagle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Eagle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 305 Eagle Ridge offer parking?
No, 305 Eagle Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 305 Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Eagle Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Eagle Ridge have a pool?
No, 305 Eagle Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 305 Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
No, 305 Eagle Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Eagle Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Eagle Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
