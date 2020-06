Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.� Updated appliances in the kitchen, stacked washer and dryer, privacy fenced deck with small garden area, corner unit close to the pool! Please call/text for a showing appointment! 251-273-6837�