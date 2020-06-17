All apartments in Blount County
Find more places like 375 Ridgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blount County, AL
/
375 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

375 Ridgewood Drive

375 Ridgewood Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

375 Ridgewood Drive, Blount County, AL 35133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This home is drop dead gorgeous! It features 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a modern kitchen with endless counter top/cabinet space, a massive master bedroom, new paint and new flooring. There is a large deck that's perfect for relaxing!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
375 Ridgewood Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 375 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
375 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 375 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 375 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 375 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 375 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 375 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 375 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 375 Ridgewood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALMadison, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, AL
Cullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALOdenville, ALWarrior, ALClay, ALPinson, ALTrussville, ALGraysville, AL
Fultondale, ALAdamsville, ALGrayson Valley, ALLincoln, ALTarrant, ALIrondale, ALForestdale, ALLeeds, ALDecatur, ALPleasant Grove, ALJasper, ALFairfield, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamUniversity of Alabama in Huntsville
The University of AlabamaBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity