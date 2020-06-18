Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets courtyard internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard internet access

546 West Magnolia Avenue #38 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #38 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is an unfurnished upper unit. Garbage, monthly pest Control, basic cable and internet are included. The living room and kitchen feature an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with plenty of counter space and storage. There is also a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and space saver washer and dryer. The first bedroom is located off the living room and has a full bath and walk in closet. The second bedroom is located up the spiral staircase from the living room. The area is huge and has unique architectural details to give it a loft-like feel. There is also a walk in closet and full bath. This unit is not pet friendly.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4608644)