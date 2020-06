Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

245 B E. Glenn Available 08/13/20 RARE FIND - Shady Glenn Condominium 3 Bed / 2 Bath with Washer & Dryer - Charming condominium located just minutes from campus. Across the street from Acre Restaurant. Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen, carpeted bedrooms. Unit features updated appliances and counter tops. There is also a small gated back patio. You don't want to miss this one, it won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112841)