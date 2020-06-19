All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1880 Cox Road

1880 Cox Road · (334) 319-4724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1880 Cox Road, Auburn, AL 36832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1880 Cox Road · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Peaceful Pastures - Family or Students - Available NOW - This gorgeous ranch-style home sits quietly, overlooking several acres of crisp, green pastures. If you are looking for an original "farmhouse" style home to spend your days in, then look no further. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this home is sure to suit all of your needs. Along with a full size kitchen, large laundry room and bonus storage room, you will have no problem, making this elegant ranch-style house, your HOME. Call Hayley Management at 334-826-7777 today for a tour.

(RLNE5788542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Cox Road have any available units?
1880 Cox Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1880 Cox Road currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Cox Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Cox Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 Cox Road is pet friendly.
Does 1880 Cox Road offer parking?
No, 1880 Cox Road does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Cox Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Cox Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Cox Road have a pool?
No, 1880 Cox Road does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Cox Road have accessible units?
No, 1880 Cox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Cox Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Cox Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Cox Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Cox Road does not have units with air conditioning.
