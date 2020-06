Amenities

pool basketball court volleyball court

1385 S Donahue Drive Unit 2-102 Available 08/10/20 Three bedroom Southern Edge Apartment For Rent This Fall! - This is our last property in three bedroom at Southern Edge and is available August 10th! Additionally the property is located on the Tiger Transit route and is minutes from multiple shopping locations.



The property includes a beach volleyball court, spacious pool and so much more.



Contact us today to schedule a viewing at our last Souther Edge property. Our number is 334-209-1120.



(RLNE3951108)