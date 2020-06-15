All apartments in Auburn
1313 Tulip Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1313 Tulip Court

1313 Tulip Court · (334) 319-4724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 Tulip Court, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1313 Tulip Court · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bed/2bath Residential House at Auburn Gardens at Gatewood! - This property could be available now or as late at July 15th! Ask the office for more details.

Beautiful 3bedroom/2bathroom house featuring a large great room with double tray ceiling and gas fireplace, granite countertops, eat at bar, and tile backsplash. The master includes a double vanity, step in shower and garden tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath.
This home features an extended porch, fenced back yard, and a double garage.

Zoned Cary Woods/Pick Elementary.

Residential House: Cannot lease to more than two non related occupants per City code.

(RLNE4804472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Tulip Court have any available units?
1313 Tulip Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1313 Tulip Court have?
Some of 1313 Tulip Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Tulip Court currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Tulip Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Tulip Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Tulip Court is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Tulip Court offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Tulip Court does offer parking.
Does 1313 Tulip Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Tulip Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Tulip Court have a pool?
No, 1313 Tulip Court does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Tulip Court have accessible units?
No, 1313 Tulip Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Tulip Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Tulip Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Tulip Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Tulip Court does not have units with air conditioning.
