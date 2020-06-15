1313 Tulip Court

Amenities

3bed/2bath Residential House at Auburn Gardens at Gatewood! - This property could be available now or as late at July 15th! Ask the office for more details.



Beautiful 3bedroom/2bathroom house featuring a large great room with double tray ceiling and gas fireplace, granite countertops, eat at bar, and tile backsplash. The master includes a double vanity, step in shower and garden tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath.

This home features an extended porch, fenced back yard, and a double garage.



Zoned Cary Woods/Pick Elementary.



Residential House: Cannot lease to more than two non related occupants per City code.



