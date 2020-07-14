Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry internet access online portal parking pool bbq/grill carport

If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes. Surrounded by gorgeous views of the Chugach Mountains, our community is near premier shopping, dining and entertainment venues.



Whether you’re in the market for your first studio or need a larger one or two-bedroom home, Alpine is ready to deliver. Release your inner chef in our kitchens that offer plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets and a modern appliance package. Our open floor plans and expansive windows let in plenty of natural light. You’ll appreciate special touches like the spacious walk-through closets, modern flooring, and garden-style bathtub. Pay your rent, which includes gas and cable, any time that’s convenient for you with our online portal.



Our friendly management team is always ready to help. Entertain friends and family in the inviting wifi-ready clubhouse with a cozy fireplace, comfortable conversational seating, a k