Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Alpine Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
5215 Mockingbird Dr · (856) 367-6567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5215 Mockingbird Dr, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 01208 · Avail. Aug 1

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Unit 01119 · Avail. Aug 20

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 02216 · Avail. Jul 24

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 02206 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 03218 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02212 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 06112 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 03017 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alpine Apartment Homes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
internet access
online portal
parking
pool
bbq/grill
carport
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to check out the charming, thoughtfully designed community at Alpine Apartment Homes. Surrounded by gorgeous views of the Chugach Mountains, our community is near premier shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

Whether you’re in the market for your first studio or need a larger one or two-bedroom home, Alpine is ready to deliver. Release your inner chef in our kitchens that offer plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets and a modern appliance package. Our open floor plans and expansive windows let in plenty of natural light. You’ll appreciate special touches like the spacious walk-through closets, modern flooring, and garden-style bathtub. Pay your rent, which includes gas and cable, any time that’s convenient for you with our online portal.

Our friendly management team is always ready to help. Entertain friends and family in the inviting wifi-ready clubhouse with a cozy fireplace, comfortable conversational seating, a k

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 space provided.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alpine Apartment Homes have any available units?
Alpine Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Alpine Apartment Homes have?
Some of Alpine Apartment Homes's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alpine Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Alpine Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alpine Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
No, Alpine Apartment Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does Alpine Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Alpine Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Alpine Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alpine Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alpine Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Alpine Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Alpine Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Alpine Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Alpine Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alpine Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

