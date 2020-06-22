Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated

7770 Little Bend Cir Available 07/01/20 Beuatifully remoldled home 3 Bed/2 Bath 2100$ - 50$ discount per month to military families.



Beautifully updated home in great school district. Updates include hardwood floors and a food lovers kitchen. The large island with cabinets on both sides is amazing. There's a wall of cabinetry for easy access to all your food and cooking gadgets. The kitchen also has updated appliances.



French doors open to a new, well constructed deck for your

grilling delight - there is great sun exposure. The stairs off the deck lead down to another deck and the back yard, where you'll find raised planters for all your herbs and vegetables. In the yard you'll also find raspberries, a swing set and a 9X12 storage shed with a loft for extra storage.

In the living room there is a fireplace and space to relax. The master bedroom has been remodeled and is now on the first floor with a large walk in room that could be used as an office, a nursery or just a ton more storage.

There are two full baths, one upstairs and one down.



The 2 garage has a fabulous custom built in shelving system and a gun safe that is built in and will stay. The home is at the end of a cul-de-sac for safe playing for the kids. There are no homes behind the house, which makes for a private setting in the back.



It's all 4 star rated and there is a brand new furnace for even more savings.



Due to the incredible hardwood floors, dogs will be considered, but only on approval. There is a newly constructed dog park and playground just around the corner.



*** The wood swing set is no longer there



Available July 1st



Absolutely no smoking... inside or out.



Average utilities



Enstar 94/month

Chugach 105/month

AWWU 97.38



