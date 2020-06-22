All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

7770 Little Bend Cir

7770 Little Bend Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7770 Little Bend Circle, Anchorage, AK 99507

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
7770 Little Bend Cir Available 07/01/20 Beuatifully remoldled home 3 Bed/2 Bath 2100$ - 50$ discount per month to military families.

Beautifully updated home in great school district. Updates include hardwood floors and a food lovers kitchen. The large island with cabinets on both sides is amazing. There's a wall of cabinetry for easy access to all your food and cooking gadgets. The kitchen also has updated appliances.

French doors open to a new, well constructed deck for your
grilling delight - there is great sun exposure. The stairs off the deck lead down to another deck and the back yard, where you'll find raised planters for all your herbs and vegetables. In the yard you'll also find raspberries, a swing set and a 9X12 storage shed with a loft for extra storage.
In the living room there is a fireplace and space to relax. The master bedroom has been remodeled and is now on the first floor with a large walk in room that could be used as an office, a nursery or just a ton more storage.
There are two full baths, one upstairs and one down.

The 2 garage has a fabulous custom built in shelving system and a gun safe that is built in and will stay. The home is at the end of a cul-de-sac for safe playing for the kids. There are no homes behind the house, which makes for a private setting in the back.

It's all 4 star rated and there is a brand new furnace for even more savings.

Due to the incredible hardwood floors, dogs will be considered, but only on approval. There is a newly constructed dog park and playground just around the corner.

*** The wood swing set is no longer there

Available July 1st

Absolutely no smoking... inside or out.

Average utilities

Enstar 94/month
Chugach 105/month
AWWU 97.38

(RLNE4934891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

