5789 Sapphire Loop Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo near JBER and the Medical District! - Fully furnished condo with 2 master suites w/ walk-in closets, 2 baths, an office/bonus room, and a 2 car garage, and 1443 sq. ft. This condo is conveniently located to both JBER and hospitals, and just a short drive from Downtown Anchorage! This condo features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings upstairs, tastefully updated with new flooring and paint throughout, and mountain views from the living/dining room! TV/DVD/sound system and gas fireplace in living room. Pets allowed on approval.
Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.
(RLNE4998123)