Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

5789 Sapphire Loop

5789 Sapphire Loop · (907) 562-0291
Location

5789 Sapphire Loop, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5789 Sapphire Loop · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5789 Sapphire Loop Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo near JBER and the Medical District! - Fully furnished condo with 2 master suites w/ walk-in closets, 2 baths, an office/bonus room, and a 2 car garage, and 1443 sq. ft. This condo is conveniently located to both JBER and hospitals, and just a short drive from Downtown Anchorage! This condo features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings upstairs, tastefully updated with new flooring and paint throughout, and mountain views from the living/dining room! TV/DVD/sound system and gas fireplace in living room. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4998123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5789 Sapphire Loop have any available units?
5789 Sapphire Loop has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 5789 Sapphire Loop have?
Some of 5789 Sapphire Loop's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5789 Sapphire Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5789 Sapphire Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5789 Sapphire Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5789 Sapphire Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5789 Sapphire Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5789 Sapphire Loop does offer parking.
Does 5789 Sapphire Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5789 Sapphire Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5789 Sapphire Loop have a pool?
No, 5789 Sapphire Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5789 Sapphire Loop have accessible units?
No, 5789 Sapphire Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5789 Sapphire Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5789 Sapphire Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
