534 W. 13th Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

South Addition Charmer: Downtown Anchorage - This perfectly located cottage is located in downtown Anchorage, just a block away from the wonderful Fire Island Bakery and just a few more from New Sagaya! This two bedroom with one bath has all the comforts of home - wood flooring, south facing sun-room, south facing deck and mature landscaping. Plenty of basement storage space that is accessible through a full size man door. Canoes, bikes, skis and anything else can be stored in a dry and secured space. New paint, flooring, doors and more just completed! Don't miss out on this hidden gem... Sorry, no pets in this one. No smoking strictly enforced.



(RLNE5594376)