Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

534 W. 13th Ave.

534 West 13th Avenue · (907) 622-3948 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 West 13th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 534 W. 13th Ave. · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
South Addition Charmer: Downtown Anchorage - This perfectly located cottage is located in downtown Anchorage, just a block away from the wonderful Fire Island Bakery and just a few more from New Sagaya! This two bedroom with one bath has all the comforts of home - wood flooring, south facing sun-room, south facing deck and mature landscaping. Plenty of basement storage space that is accessible through a full size man door. Canoes, bikes, skis and anything else can be stored in a dry and secured space. New paint, flooring, doors and more just completed! Don't miss out on this hidden gem... Sorry, no pets in this one. No smoking strictly enforced.

(RLNE5594376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 W. 13th Ave. have any available units?
534 W. 13th Ave. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 534 W. 13th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
534 W. 13th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 W. 13th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 534 W. 13th Ave. offer parking?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 534 W. 13th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 W. 13th Ave. have a pool?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 534 W. 13th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 534 W. 13th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 W. 13th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 W. 13th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
