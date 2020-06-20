All apartments in Anchorage
Anchorage, AK
4810 Mills Drive - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

4810 Mills Drive - 1

4810 Mills Drive · (907) 433-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Anchorage
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

4810 Mills Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Furnished private home in a quiet community, backs up the greenbelt for easy access to multi use trails. This condo comes with Queen Bed, washer/dryer in unit and you'll find all the house wares and linens you need for interim relocation or work assignment.
College Alps Condominiums - quiet two story residential community with one and two bedroom condos, many have detached garage, or carport, some with two car garage, plenty of extra parking. Ideal location in the UMed area of Anchorage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 have any available units?
4810 Mills Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 have?
Some of 4810 Mills Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Mills Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Mills Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Mills Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Mills Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Mills Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Mills Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 4810 Mills Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4810 Mills Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Mills Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Mills Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
