pet friendly garage

4160 Defiance Street Available 05/20/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Home! - Well-kept 3 bedroom home in East Anchorage with 1.5 baths, a 2 car heated garage, and 1616 sq. ft. Home backs up to Reflection Lake, and is just a short commute to JBER and the medical district. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE5599234)