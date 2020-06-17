All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated April 5 2020 at 5:44 PM

4160 Defiance Street

4160 Defiance Street · (907) 562-0291
Location

4160 Defiance Street, Anchorage, AK 99504

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4160 Defiance Street · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4160 Defiance Street Available 05/20/20 3 Bedroom East Anchorage Home! - Well-kept 3 bedroom home in East Anchorage with 1.5 baths, a 2 car heated garage, and 1616 sq. ft. Home backs up to Reflection Lake, and is just a short commute to JBER and the medical district. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE5599234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4160 Defiance Street have any available units?
4160 Defiance Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 4160 Defiance Street currently offering any rent specials?
4160 Defiance Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4160 Defiance Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4160 Defiance Street is pet friendly.
Does 4160 Defiance Street offer parking?
Yes, 4160 Defiance Street does offer parking.
Does 4160 Defiance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4160 Defiance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4160 Defiance Street have a pool?
No, 4160 Defiance Street does not have a pool.
Does 4160 Defiance Street have accessible units?
No, 4160 Defiance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4160 Defiance Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4160 Defiance Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4160 Defiance Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4160 Defiance Street does not have units with air conditioning.
