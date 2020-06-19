All apartments in Anchorage
3821 Carleton Avenue #1

3821 Carleton Avenue · (907) 302-6144
Location

3821 Carleton Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99517

Price and availability

Amenities

Wagner Estates
This large apartment with 2 bed/1 bath is in West Anchorage, near the Coastal Trail, Northern Lights, and Midtown. It comes with nice hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining areas, matching countertops throughout kitchen and bath, ample parking, laundry, tenant only pays electric and FREE basic cable. The unit has a huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Unit also available fully or partially furnished.

Nonsmoking, no section 8. Small pets allowed upon approval.
Contact Jason at PacRim Properties for a private showing today! 907-201-0053

PacRim Properties
907-563-3345

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 have any available units?
3821 Carleton Avenue #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 have?
Some of 3821 Carleton Avenue #1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Carleton Avenue #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 does offer parking.
Does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 have a pool?
No, 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 Carleton Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
