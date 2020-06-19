3821 Carleton Avenue #1

Amenities

Wagner Estates

This large apartment with 2 bed/1 bath is in West Anchorage, near the Coastal Trail, Northern Lights, and Midtown. It comes with nice hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining areas, matching countertops throughout kitchen and bath, ample parking, laundry, tenant only pays electric and FREE basic cable. The unit has a huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Unit also available fully or partially furnished.



Nonsmoking, no section 8. Small pets allowed upon approval.

Contact Jason at PacRim Properties for a private showing today! 907-201-0053



PacRim Properties

907-563-3345