Anchorage, AK
3816 Indiana St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3816 Indiana St

3816 Indiana Street · (707) 502-2672
Location

3816 Indiana Street, Anchorage, AK 99503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1175 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 BR Townhouse, Heat Paid, Short-term OK - Property Id: 202664

Spacious townhouse in quiet safe complex, large yard and lots of parking. Living, dining, kitchen and 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Short-term lease okay. Laundry in unit.
Owner pays heat, water, sewer, garbage, lawn and snow.
Tenant pay electric.
No smoking, cats upon approval with additional rent.

Requirements:
-No evictions in the last 8 years.
-We do a background check.
-Income needs to be at least 2.5 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3816-indiana-st-anchorage-ak/202664
Property Id 202664

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Indiana St have any available units?
3816 Indiana St has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Indiana St have?
Some of 3816 Indiana St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Indiana St currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Indiana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Indiana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 Indiana St is pet friendly.
Does 3816 Indiana St offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Indiana St offers parking.
Does 3816 Indiana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 Indiana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Indiana St have a pool?
No, 3816 Indiana St does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Indiana St have accessible units?
No, 3816 Indiana St does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Indiana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Indiana St has units with dishwashers.
