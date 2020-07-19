Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

2 BR Townhouse, Heat Paid, Short-term OK - Property Id: 202664



Spacious townhouse in quiet safe complex, large yard and lots of parking. Living, dining, kitchen and 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Short-term lease okay. Laundry in unit.

Owner pays heat, water, sewer, garbage, lawn and snow.

Tenant pay electric.

No smoking, cats upon approval with additional rent.



Requirements:

-No evictions in the last 8 years.

-We do a background check.

-Income needs to be at least 2.5 times the rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3816-indiana-st-anchorage-ak/202664

Property Id 202664



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5956983)