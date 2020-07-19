Amenities
2 BR Townhouse, Heat Paid, Short-term OK - Property Id: 202664
Spacious townhouse in quiet safe complex, large yard and lots of parking. Living, dining, kitchen and 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Short-term lease okay. Laundry in unit.
Owner pays heat, water, sewer, garbage, lawn and snow.
Tenant pay electric.
No smoking, cats upon approval with additional rent.
Requirements:
-No evictions in the last 8 years.
-We do a background check.
-Income needs to be at least 2.5 times the rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3816-indiana-st-anchorage-ak/202664
Property Id 202664
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5956983)