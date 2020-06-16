3305 Greenland Dr, Uni

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in special! $200 off first month rent!3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Duplex half for rent- Heated 2 car garage - Located close to downtown and the airport- Fenced in front yard, front and side porch- Floors downstairs vinyl planks, upstairs new carpet and padding, gas fireplace in living room- All bedrooms are generously sized, walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms, double sink in master- Washer and Dryer upstairs- Schools: Northwood ABC Elementary, Romig Middle, West High- Pets ok upon approval. No smoking.- Please allow to give current tenants 24 hours notice for showingsiP