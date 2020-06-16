All apartments in Anchorage
3305 Greenland Dr, Uni
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:10 PM

3305 Greenland Dr, Uni

3305 Greenland Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

3305 Greenland Drive, Anchorage, AK 99517
Woodland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Move-in special! $200 off first month rent!3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Duplex half for rent- Heated 2 car garage - Located close to downtown and the airport- Fenced in front yard, front and side porch- Floors downstairs vinyl planks, upstairs new carpet and padding, gas fireplace in living room- All bedrooms are generously sized, walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms, double sink in master- Washer and Dryer upstairs- Schools: Northwood ABC Elementary, Romig Middle, West High- Pets ok upon approval. No smoking.- Please allow to give current tenants 24 hours notice for showingsiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni have any available units?
3305 Greenland Dr, Uni has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni have?
Some of 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Greenland Dr, Uni isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni does offer parking.
Does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni have a pool?
No, 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni have accessible units?
No, 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Greenland Dr, Uni does not have units with dishwashers.
