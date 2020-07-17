All apartments in Anchorage
248 Zappa Place Unit B

248 Zappa Place · No Longer Available
Location

248 Zappa Place, Anchorage, AK 99504

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit Unit B Available 08/01/20 1300 Sq/Ft 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 62098

Description
Conveniently placed minutes away from Fred Meyers, Tikahtnu and JBER with easy access to the Glenn highway. The 1300 square foot unit was completely remodeled February of 2018. The home features a split-level plan with the living room on the entry level, kitchen and third room with half bath on the lower level and the bedrooms with full bath on the upper level. The kitchen was upgraded with stainless steel appliances. Off street parking with room for up to two vehicles. One vehicle garage available for $100 per month.

LEASE TERMS
• Tenant pays electric.
• 12 month lease term.
• Security deposit equal to one months rent
• $45 application fee per adult (taken off 1st rent if you move in).
• No smoking in unit.
• No pets.
• No AHFC.
• No previous eviction or rental debt.
• No bankruptcy.
• No felony or sex crime convictions.
• Required monthly gross of 3.5x rent.
• Required 650 Credit score or better.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62098
Property Id 62098

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

