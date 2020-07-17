248 Zappa Place Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unit Unit B Available 08/01/20 1300 Sq/Ft 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - Property Id: 62098



Description

Conveniently placed minutes away from Fred Meyers, Tikahtnu and JBER with easy access to the Glenn highway. The 1300 square foot unit was completely remodeled February of 2018. The home features a split-level plan with the living room on the entry level, kitchen and third room with half bath on the lower level and the bedrooms with full bath on the upper level. The kitchen was upgraded with stainless steel appliances. Off street parking with room for up to two vehicles. One vehicle garage available for $100 per month.



LEASE TERMS

• Tenant pays electric.

• 12 month lease term.

• Security deposit equal to one months rent

• $45 application fee per adult (taken off 1st rent if you move in).

• No smoking in unit.

• No pets.

• No AHFC.

• No previous eviction or rental debt.

• No bankruptcy.

• No felony or sex crime convictions.

• Required monthly gross of 3.5x rent.

• Required 650 Credit score or better.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62098

Property Id 62098



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5915435)