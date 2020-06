Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

20692 Driftwood Bay Drive Available 07/16/20 Driftwood Bay Elegance - Beautiful Eagle River bluff home overlooking the Chugach and Eagle River Valley. Hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, new carpet and paint shows in beautiful condition. Den on main level with four bedrooms upstairs including the master. Large open basement with additional room and full bath for guests.



Basement opens to a fenced in back for the kids and pets to enjoy!



Home is located on a private side street drive.



(RLNE4856856)