Anchorage, AK
20447 Granite Park Cir
20447 Granite Park Cir

20447 Granite Park Circle · (907) 562-0291
Location

20447 Granite Park Circle, Anchorage, AK 99577
Eagle Crossing

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20447 Granite Park Cir · Avail. Jul 8

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20447 Granite Park Cir Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom Eagle River Home! - Built in 2004, this great Eagle River home has 4 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1872 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval.

Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.

(RLNE4433540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20447 Granite Park Cir have any available units?
20447 Granite Park Cir has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
Is 20447 Granite Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
20447 Granite Park Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20447 Granite Park Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 20447 Granite Park Cir is pet friendly.
Does 20447 Granite Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 20447 Granite Park Cir does offer parking.
Does 20447 Granite Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20447 Granite Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20447 Granite Park Cir have a pool?
No, 20447 Granite Park Cir does not have a pool.
Does 20447 Granite Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 20447 Granite Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 20447 Granite Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 20447 Granite Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20447 Granite Park Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 20447 Granite Park Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
