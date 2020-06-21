Amenities

20447 Granite Park Cir Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom Eagle River Home! - Built in 2004, this great Eagle River home has 4 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1872 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval.



Available for showing by appointment only. Call Todd at (907) 884-3073, Tracy at (907) 727-3073, Carrie at (907) 360-9426 or Seth at (907) 720-5771 to schedule a showing. Application subject to availability and approval. This property is shown and managed by O'Banion Real Estate & Relocation Services LLC.



(RLNE4433540)