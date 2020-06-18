All apartments in Anchorage
Location

2011 Salem Court, Anchorage, AK 99508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Kind, warm, and friendly single-family home is available for rent! This home is located right off the Seward Highway, just a block away from UAA, Medical District and various local coffee shops, shopping centers, and Alaska's very own Moose's Tooth.

Its 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a remodeled kitchen, fireplace, and a beautiful large fenced yard that's great for dogs and the kiddos. It also includes a 1 car garage, and the inside downstairs has a bar area!

ADDED BONUS: Landscaping upkeep, spring clean up, and snow removal will be provided as a complimentary service for you.

We are requesting the following:
- 1-year lease min
- $1500 Security deposit. $250 for each pet (non-refundable)
- Non- Smoking Tenants
- Pets upon approval $65 addition per month.

Lastly, we will be conducting a background check when applications are sent in.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2011-salem-ct-anchorage-ak-99508-usa/ebc42fc9-ccc4-4afe-8836-c26642de73d1

(RLNE5681356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Salem Court have any available units?
2011 Salem Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Salem Court have?
Some of 2011 Salem Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Salem Court currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Salem Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Salem Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Salem Court is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Salem Court offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Salem Court does offer parking.
Does 2011 Salem Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Salem Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Salem Court have a pool?
No, 2011 Salem Court does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Salem Court have accessible units?
No, 2011 Salem Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Salem Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Salem Court has units with dishwashers.
