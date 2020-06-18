2011 Salem Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Kind, warm, and friendly single-family home is available for rent! This home is located right off the Seward Highway, just a block away from UAA, Medical District and various local coffee shops, shopping centers, and Alaska's very own Moose's Tooth.



Its 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a remodeled kitchen, fireplace, and a beautiful large fenced yard that's great for dogs and the kiddos. It also includes a 1 car garage, and the inside downstairs has a bar area!



ADDED BONUS: Landscaping upkeep, spring clean up, and snow removal will be provided as a complimentary service for you.



We are requesting the following:

- 1-year lease min

- $1500 Security deposit. $250 for each pet (non-refundable)

- Non- Smoking Tenants

- Pets upon approval $65 addition per month.



Lastly, we will be conducting a background check when applications are sent in.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2011-salem-ct-anchorage-ak-99508-usa/ebc42fc9-ccc4-4afe-8836-c26642de73d1



(RLNE5681356)