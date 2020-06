Amenities

2/bedroom home available for rent - Free standing home w/ large driveway and yard located off of Minnesota Dr. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom has beautiful LVP flooring throughout, full size appliances and separate entrance for 1 bedroom from drive way. Perfect for roommates! Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.



$1,200

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

Security Deposit: $1,200

Application Fee: $30.00



