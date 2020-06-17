All apartments in Anchorage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1200 I Street #309

1200 I Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 I Street, Anchorage, AK 99501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
High-end 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom w/in unit laundry and heated garage - Location, location, location! This sun filled 1,020 square foot 2 bedroom 1.25 bath condo with small study/office is walking distance to all the best of Downtown Anchorage. Directly across from New Sagaya City Market. Condo is nicely appointed and features a walk out patio with lovey courtyard view, updated kitchen with built-in custom cabinetry, master bedroom with two walk-in closets, private washer and dryer and a heated/secure parking space below the building. Terri?c for a professional looking to enjoy the near by coastal trail and city life.

$1,800/m
Tenant Pays: Electric & Cable/Internet
Security Deposit: $1,800.00
No Pets Please

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5273107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 I Street #309 have any available units?
1200 I Street #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anchorage, AK.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 I Street #309 have?
Some of 1200 I Street #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 I Street #309 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 I Street #309 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 I Street #309 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 I Street #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anchorage.
Does 1200 I Street #309 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 I Street #309 does offer parking.
Does 1200 I Street #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 I Street #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 I Street #309 have a pool?
No, 1200 I Street #309 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 I Street #309 have accessible units?
No, 1200 I Street #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 I Street #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 I Street #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
