1200 I Street #309

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

High-end 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom w/in unit laundry and heated garage - Location, location, location! This sun filled 1,020 square foot 2 bedroom 1.25 bath condo with small study/office is walking distance to all the best of Downtown Anchorage. Directly across from New Sagaya City Market. Condo is nicely appointed and features a walk out patio with lovey courtyard view, updated kitchen with built-in custom cabinetry, master bedroom with two walk-in closets, private washer and dryer and a heated/secure parking space below the building. Terri?c for a professional looking to enjoy the near by coastal trail and city life.



$1,800/m

Tenant Pays: Electric & Cable/Internet

Security Deposit: $1,800.00

No Pets Please



(RLNE5273107)