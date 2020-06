Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking

4 bedroom Condo at Sun Chase Village - Available this June, this ground level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a built-in breakfast bar, washer/dryer in unit and access to many amenities like a basketball court, fitness center and clubhouse. There are two assigned parking spots that come with the unit. Tenants pay for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets.



Go online to schedule a showing at www.laramiepmg.com or give us a call 307-742-8131



No Pets Allowed



