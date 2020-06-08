All apartments in Ranson
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:43 PM

181 SPARKLING BROOK ROAD

181 Sparkling Brook Rd · (304) 885-0772
Location

181 Sparkling Brook Rd, Ranson, WV 25438

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful Rancher located in Ranson, W.V. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. This home is move in ready and does not disappoint! Built just a few years ago. Upgrades throughout! Open floor plan. Large living room. Kitchen features extra large kitchen island, granite countertops, double oven, upgraded cabinets and appliances and much more. First floor master offers a private bathroom with double vanities, large walk in shower and a walk in closet. Large and open finished basement with plenty of space and options! Plenty of storage space! Walkout basement. Private fenced in yard with large patio. Corner lot. 2 car garage. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets ok on a case by case basis. EHO.Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

