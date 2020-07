Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Immaculant 3 bedroom, 2,5 bath townhome. New paint and some flooring installed. Fenced in back yard for the kids! Basement flooring is unfinished but does have drywall. This home is well taken care of, wont last long! No pets, credit check, criminal history and eviction check will be completed.