st croix falls
3 Apartments for rent in St. Croix Falls, WI
2032 Reuss Parkway
2032 Reuss Parkway, St. Croix Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Kingston" plan very attractive. This fine new home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Lets see this home today!
2036 Reuss Parkway
2036 Reuss Parkway, St. Croix Falls, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Carousel" plan very attractive. This fine new home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Let's see this home today!
2025 Reuss Parkway
2025 Reuss Parkway, St. Croix Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Kingston" plan very attractive. This fine new home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Lets see this home today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for St. Croix Falls rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the colleges located in the St. Croix Falls area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Croix Falls from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, and Maplewood.