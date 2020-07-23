/
polk county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:14 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Polk County, WI
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1137 Birchwood Lane
1137 Birchwood Lane, Polk County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
This beautifully located home on the Apple River flowage beckons you to relax in the 3 season sunroom and enjoy the natural environment. Enjoy kayaking, canoeing or fishing with convenient access just down from the house or just watch the sunset.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Saint Croix Falls
2032 Reuss Parkway
2032 Reuss Parkway, St. Croix Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Kingston" plan very attractive. This fine new home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Lets see this home today!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Saint Croix Falls
2036 Reuss Parkway
2036 Reuss Parkway, St. Croix Falls, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Carousel" plan very attractive. This fine new home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Let's see this home today!
Results within 5 miles of Polk County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
473 Martin Way
473 Martin Way, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
Brand new single family home 2 bedrooms, appliances, central air and deck, ready to move into now.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2541 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
443 White Pine Lane
443 White Pine Lane, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 White Pine Lane in Somerset. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Polk County
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
107 S. Knowles Ave-203
107 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
417 sqft
20 Unit Multi-Familly/2 Commercial Units This property was built in 1913 by Edward O'Malley as the New Richmond Hotel. It replaced the Nicollet House, which had been destroyed by the deadly cyclone on June 12, 1899.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
323 Sawmill Ln C
323 Sawmill Lane, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 10/01/20 323 Sawmill Ln unit C New Richmond - Property Id: 324453 Fishing, Kayaking, campfires and an abundance of wild life is waiting for you right out the door of this garden level, cabin like apartment.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
309 E 1st St
309 E 1st St, New Richmond, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
1 sqft
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing! Cozy and clean with a historic vibe. This efficient one bedroom, one bathroom, single-level unit features separate entrance with enclosed porch. Live the simple life, love the property. Fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
927 Johnson Drive
927 Johnson Drive, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 927 Johnson Drive in New Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
