Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3603 Princess Place Available 08/15/20 Immaculate super cute 3 bedroom town home with finished basement! $1395 - Immaculate super cute 3 bedroom town home with finished basement and large deck off back which leads to nice fenced in backyard! Huge living room with cathedral ceiling, kitchen with dinette area, and bath all on main level. Upstairs has three nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Great location and pet friendly!



(RLNE4985620)