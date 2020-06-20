4805 Camden Rd 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed



Available August 1st, 2020.

Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment. This home features new carpeting throughout, separate private basement with laundry hookup, and 2 car parking spaces, plus street parking. Home also features a common brick patio and large backyard.



Please Note: Home will be freshly landscaped, painted, re-carpeted, and cleaned, prior to move in.



Nestled on a hill, near the corner of Camden Road and Allis Avenue. This lush, tree-lined neighborhood is centrally located to provide quick and easy access to downtown Madison, Dane County Airport, East-towne Mall or Madison's West side.

