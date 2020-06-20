4805 Camden Rd 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 4805 Camden Rd - 2 Bed - Property Id: 271597
Available August 1st, 2020.
Photos to come.
Updated ranch-style 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex-apartment. This home features new carpeting throughout, separate private basement with laundry hookup, and 2 car parking spaces, plus street parking. Home also features a common brick patio and large backyard.
Please Note: Home will be freshly landscaped, painted, re-carpeted, and cleaned, prior to move in.
Nestled on a hill, near the corner of Camden Road and Allis Avenue. This lush, tree-lined neighborhood is centrally located to provide quick and easy access to downtown Madison, Dane County Airport, East-towne Mall or Madison's West side.
(RLNE5851032)