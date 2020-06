Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit. Large kitchen features all appliances and breakfast bar, all overlooking the dining room. Family room with fireplace opens to airy staircase leading to home office with 3/4 bath in finished lower level. Upper level features 2 bedrooms, full bathroom with whirlpool tub, and 2nd floor laundry. These highly desirable townhomes rarely become available! No pets. No smoking.



