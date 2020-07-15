All apartments in Kenosha
3528 22nd Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3528 22nd Ave

3528 22nd Avenue · (414) 803-2777
Location

3528 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140
Grant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3528 22nd Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3528 22nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Nicely updated Single family - This spacious two bedroom one bath home has a nice living room leading to a large eat in kitchen W/sliding glass doors leading out to the patio,s complete with all appliances. Two nice sized bedrooms with separate closets. Kitchen has tiled flooring with All other rooms being fully carpeted. The basement is large with plenty of storage, washer and dryer included. This home is located to all shopping, entertainment, banking, schools, transportation, and so much more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 22nd Ave have any available units?
3528 22nd Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3528 22nd Ave have?
Some of 3528 22nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3528 22nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3528 22nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenosha.
Does 3528 22nd Ave offer parking?
No, 3528 22nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3528 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 22nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 22nd Ave have a pool?
No, 3528 22nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3528 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3528 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 22nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 22nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
