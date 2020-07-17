All apartments in Appleton
816 1/2 W Winnebago St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

816 1/2 W Winnebago St

816 1/2 W Winnebago St · (920) 637-4486
Location

816 1/2 W Winnebago St, Appleton, WI 54914

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upper unit near downtown Appleton - Property Id: 194319

Total updated upper apartment in quiet, safe neighborhood near downtown and Appleton West HS. One bedroom with hard wood floors, a walk-in closet and fresh paint. Brand new kitchen featuring fresh paint, new cabinets, new counter tops and tile back-splash, new sink and faucet. Appliances include electric stove/oven, microwave and fridge/freezer plus full sized washer/dryer. Large living area with hardwood floors, a walk in closet, gas heater, sunny windows and door to balcony. Renovated bathroom with walk-in shower, new tile, new modern vanity and fixtures as well as fresh paint. Garage with some storage space and automatic door opener plus off street parking for second vehicle.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have any available units?
816 1/2 W Winnebago St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have?
Some of 816 1/2 W Winnebago St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 1/2 W Winnebago St currently offering any rent specials?
816 1/2 W Winnebago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 1/2 W Winnebago St pet-friendly?
No, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Appleton.
Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St offer parking?
Yes, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St offers parking.
Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have a pool?
No, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St does not have a pool.
Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have accessible units?
No, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St does not have accessible units.
Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 1/2 W Winnebago St have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 1/2 W Winnebago St does not have units with air conditioning.
