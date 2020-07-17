816 1/2 W Winnebago St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upper unit near downtown Appleton - Property Id: 194319



Total updated upper apartment in quiet, safe neighborhood near downtown and Appleton West HS. One bedroom with hard wood floors, a walk-in closet and fresh paint. Brand new kitchen featuring fresh paint, new cabinets, new counter tops and tile back-splash, new sink and faucet. Appliances include electric stove/oven, microwave and fridge/freezer plus full sized washer/dryer. Large living area with hardwood floors, a walk in closet, gas heater, sunny windows and door to balcony. Renovated bathroom with walk-in shower, new tile, new modern vanity and fixtures as well as fresh paint. Garage with some storage space and automatic door opener plus off street parking for second vehicle.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/816-1%2F2-w-winnebago-st-appleton-wi/194319

Property Id 194319



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955145)