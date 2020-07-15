/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI
23 Rustic Ct
23 Rustic Court, Appleton, WI
Available 09/01/20 Perfect 4-Bed, Close to Schools, Dog-Friendly Home - Property Id: 319679 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Appleton, close to Ferber, Einstein, and North High School. Convenient access to Hwy-41.
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.
Grand Chute
623 S State St
623 South State Street, Appleton, WI
Large 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Character home. Lots of Natural wood work and built-ins Refinished hardwood floors Excellent location within walking distance to downtown and several surrounding parks.
Northwood Park
10 Continental Ct
10 Continental Court, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath 1000 sq ft, full basement 2 car garage deck cooktop stove dishwasher garbage disposal central air/ heat carpet and vinyl throughout Tenant pays for all utilities and water. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.
209 South Summit Street
209 South Summit Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
*** See our video tour at https://youtu.be/-ZwbAPc9RYw *** Freshly updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath! Have the convenience of being close to downtown amenities.
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.
702 N Oneida Street
702 North Oneida Street, Appleton, WI
702 N Oneida Street Available 10/01/20 702 N Oneida Street - Spacious 5 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This house has a detached 1 car garage. Cats and dogs allowed. 2 pets max. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.
Results within 5 miles of Appleton
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.
2119 Cloudview Ct
2119 Cloudview Court, Outagamie County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360 Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like
4908 North Lynndale Drive
4908 North Lynndale Drive, Outagamie County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
This very well kept three bedroom, two bathroom single family home is available for immediate occupancy.
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.
1011 Skyview Ave
1011 Skyview Avenue, Little Chute, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
3 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse style Duplex unit Duplex unit