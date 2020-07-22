/
/
outagamie county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Outagamie County, WI📍
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
816 1/2 W Winnebago St
816 1/2 W Winnebago St, Appleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
Upper unit near downtown Appleton - Property Id: 194319 Total updated upper apartment in quiet, safe neighborhood near downtown and Appleton West HS. One bedroom with hard wood floors, a walk-in closet and fresh paint.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2119 Cloudview Ct
2119 Cloudview Court, Outagamie County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360 Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Rustic Ct
23 Rustic Court, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,275
3900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Perfect 4-Bed, Close to Schools, Dog-Friendly Home - Property Id: 319679 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Appleton, close to Ferber, Einstein, and North High School. Convenient access to Hwy-41.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 W Maes Avenue
106 W Maes Ave, Kimberly, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
106 W Maes Avenue Available 10/01/20 106 W Maes Avenue - This spacious lower apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, and is located just blocks from downtown Kimberly.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 1/2 N Richmond St
2600 1/2 N Richmond St, Appleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This great apartment is awesome for the traveling worker looking for a place to stay while they are in town for a few months.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
702 N Oneida Street
702 North Oneida Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
702 N Oneida Street Available 10/01/20 702 N Oneida Street - Spacious 5 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This house has a detached 1 car garage. Cats and dogs allowed. 2 pets max. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.
1 of 35
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Crab Apple Court
506 Crab Apple Court, Outagamie County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605 Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.
Results within 5 miles of Outagamie County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
417 5th Street - upper
417 5th Street, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
606 sqft
Structure Type: Duplex. Level: Upper Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/ Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Provided. Pets: Sorry – no pets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.
Results within 10 miles of Outagamie County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
818 S Superior St
818 South Superior Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
990 sqft
2 bedroom duplex 8 - Property Id: 309230 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, combined kitchen dining. Sliding glass door to deck and backyard. Single garage but extra parking on side of driveway. Basement with hook up for washer and dryer. Cable ready.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashwaubenon
2132 Holmgren Way - 310
2132 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Visit our website www.thebohemianpark.com
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Howard
2648 Lavender Lane - 8
2648 Lavender Lane, Howard, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
See video tour at https://youtu.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashwaubenon
2384 Canter Lane, C
2384 Canter Lane, Ashwaubenon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1095 sqft
2 story (bedrooms upstairs) and an unfinished basement Walking distance to both Ashwaubenon High School and Parkview Middle School, and half mile from Valley View Elementary School; 1 mile from Stadium, 2/3rds mile to Bay Park Square Mall, 1/3rd
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1224 South Erie Street - 2
1224 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1234 South Erie Street - 3
1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1220 South Erie Street
1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Sheboygan, De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Green Bay, and Appleton have apartments for rent.