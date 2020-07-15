27 Apartments for rent in Neenah, WI

Settling into a Neighborhood

Getting a house in Neenah isn't hard compared to other big metropolises. Well, to be fair, most things aren't hard with that comparison. Even so, real estate has been constantly cheap since the housing boom, depending on which part of town you look into.

Larsen: This is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Neenah--it's more expensive than 84% of the neighborhoods in Wisconsin. There is a low vacancy rate, so if you want to jump in this luxurious neighborhood, you better come with your checkbook ready.

Rainbow beach: The apartments in Rainbow Beach are priced pretty well placed on the lower end of the spectrum. Mind you, just because the price is lower doesn't mean the quality goes down; Rainbow Beach really lives up to its name in terms of luxury.

Tullar Road: The vacancy rate in Tullar Road is so small you'll need a magnifying glass to see it.

East Forest Avenue: If you need a house--and quick--then East Forest Avenue is the place for you. The vacancy rate is just over 10%.

City Center: The city center is made, for the most part, of historic buildings.