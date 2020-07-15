Apartment List
/
WI
/
neenah
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Neenah, WI

📍

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
310 Monroe St
310 Monroe Street, Neenah, WI
2 Bedrooms
$835
624 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home Modern kitchen Updated Bathroom Newer Windows Full basement with washer/dryer hookups Nice yard Pets ok with additional Fees Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard care and snow removal Rent $835

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
417 5th Street - upper
417 5th Street, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
606 sqft
Structure Type: Duplex. Level: Upper Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/ Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.
Results within 1 mile of Neenah

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.
Results within 5 miles of Neenah

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Grand Chute
623 S State St
623 South State Street, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2682 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Character home. Lots of Natural wood work and built-ins Refinished hardwood floors Excellent location within walking distance to downtown and several surrounding parks.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
209 South Summit Street
209 South Summit Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
*** See our video tour at https://youtu.be/-ZwbAPc9RYw *** Freshly updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath! Have the convenience of being close to downtown amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.
Results within 10 miles of Neenah

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Oregon Street Unit A
716 Oregon Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful 3-bedroom apartment in Downtown Oshkosh! - This apartment is so beautiful! It has three really nicely sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's above a commercial space on Oregon St.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Rustic Ct
23 Rustic Court, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,275
3900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Perfect 4-Bed, Close to Schools, Dog-Friendly Home - Property Id: 319679 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Appleton, close to Ferber, Einstein, and North High School. Convenient access to Hwy-41.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
333 Saratoga Avenue
333 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
Recently updated 5 bedroom 2 full bath single family home featuring: - On suite bath in downstairs bedroom - Fully updated kitchen - Hardwood and new carpeting throughout - New stainless appliances including a dishwasher - Garage parking - Large

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
816 1/2 W Winnebago St
816 1/2 W Winnebago St, Appleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
Upper unit near downtown Appleton - Property Id: 194319 Total updated upper apartment in quiet, safe neighborhood near downtown and Appleton West HS. One bedroom with hard wood floors, a walk-in closet and fresh paint.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Avenue
751 Prospect Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
5 to 6 bedroom unit less then a block from campus. Unit features 2 full bathrooms plus all good size bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking, plus washer dryer hook-ups. To schedule a showing call 920-312-2709 Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2119 Cloudview Ct
2119 Cloudview Court, Outagamie County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360 Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 South Main Street
1403 South Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
529 Otter Avenue - Upper
529 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$625
1050 sqft
Basement access. Driveway parking only, assigned. Tenant pays all utilities No Pets. Only a few blocks from the River front, Riverside Park and the Leach Amphitheater.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1429 Harrison Street
1429 Harrison Street, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Structure Type: Single Family home. Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood Park
10 Continental Ct
10 Continental Court, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 BR, 1.5 Bath 1000 sq ft, full basement 2 car garage deck cooktop stove dishwasher garbage disposal central air/ heat carpet and vinyl throughout Tenant pays for all utilities and water. Tenant is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Crab Apple Court
506 Crab Apple Court, Outagamie County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605 Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
628 Otter Avenue
628 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.

Median Rent in Neenah

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Neenah is $641, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $812.
Studio
$560
1 Bed
$641
2 Beds
$812
3+ Beds
$1,131
City GuideNeenah
The buildings in Neenah must be inspirational… George Bergstrom, the designer of the Pentagon is from Neenah.

Neenah is a great town with great history. The houses are relatively cheap, and the city’s population is barely over 25,000, so you can get in on the ground floor of this blossoming wonderland. Often referred to as the twin city of Menasha, Neenah has over 10 prominent neighborhoods and it is the 30th biggest neighborhood in Wisconsin.

Settling into a Neighborhood

Getting a house in Neenah isn't hard compared to other big metropolises. Well, to be fair, most things aren't hard with that comparison. Even so, real estate has been constantly cheap since the housing boom, depending on which part of town you look into.

Larsen: This is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Neenah--it's more expensive than 84% of the neighborhoods in Wisconsin. There is a low vacancy rate, so if you want to jump in this luxurious neighborhood, you better come with your checkbook ready.

Rainbow beach: The apartments in Rainbow Beach are priced pretty well placed on the lower end of the spectrum. Mind you, just because the price is lower doesn't mean the quality goes down; Rainbow Beach really lives up to its name in terms of luxury.

Tullar Road: The vacancy rate in Tullar Road is so small you'll need a magnifying glass to see it.

East Forest Avenue: If you need a house--and quick--then East Forest Avenue is the place for you. The vacancy rate is just over 10%.

City Center: The city center is made, for the most part, of historic buildings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Neenah?
In Neenah, the median rent is $560 for a studio, $641 for a 1-bedroom, $812 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,131 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Neenah, check out our monthly Neenah Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Neenah?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Neenah from include West Bend, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, Green Bay, and Appleton.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Bend, WIManitowoc, WI
Oshkosh, WIGreen Bay, WI
Appleton, WI