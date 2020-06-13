12 Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI

First, A Little History Lesson

Originally settled by fur traders in the early 1800s (as was most of the northern Midwest), a trading post was established in Appleton, and it soon grew into a busy little burb. The founding of Lawrence University (financial backing from Amos Lawrence) was integral to the town’s establishment, and always has been a huge factor in its success. The name Appleton actually comes from the college founder's father-in-law (Samuel Appleton), who generously donated $10,000 to the school. Another historic contributor to Appleton’s growth was its involvement in the paper mill industry, which actually spawned the nation’s first hydroelectric central power plant along the Fox River. Appleton has a lot of historic tidbits besides this, including the first successful electric streetcar company, the first telephone in Wisconsin, and being the town where Harry Houdini grew up. Or did he...