Apartment List
/
WI
/
appleton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI

📍

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grand Chute
1 Unit Available
623 S State St
623 South State Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2682 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Character home. Lots of Natural wood work and built-ins Refinished hardwood floors Excellent location within walking distance to downtown and several surrounding parks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
326 East Wisconsin Avenue
326 East Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath upper unit in central location. Well maintained unit features hardwood floors, central air, basement with washer/dryer hook-ups and tenant storage. Large backyard, garage parking for 1 car and spot for second.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1818 West Pershing Street - 1
1818 West Pershing Street, Appleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
790 sqft
Structure Type: Complex. Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Heat and Water included. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord. Pets: Sorry no pets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1500 West Prospect Avenue
1500 West Prospect Avenue, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath, 1900 sq ft single family home near Xavier HS featuring: - Formal dining room - Open concept kitchen - Living room and a family room - Full basement - Master BR has a walkout deck - Washer and dryer hook ups - 2 car garage with

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
209 South Summit Street
209 South Summit Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
*** See our video tour at https://youtu.be/-ZwbAPc9RYw *** Freshly updated 3 Bed / 1 Bath! Have the convenience of being close to downtown amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Appleton

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1348 Manitowoc Road - Upper
1348 Manitowoc Road, Menasha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
774 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upper totally separated from the lower featuring an attached 2.5 car garage, all new flooring, cabinets and counter tops - Appliances include: fridge, stove Laundry room in unit Tenant's are responsible for utilities.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
506 Crab Apple Court
506 Crab Apple Court, Outagamie County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605 Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.
Results within 5 miles of Appleton

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
312 Lisbon Ave
312 Lisbon Avenue, Menasha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1307 sqft
312 Lisbon Ave Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Bed House With Garage And Basement In Menasha Just Off Tayco St. - Address: 312 Lisbon Ave, Menasha, WI 54952 Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1207 Rose Hill Road
1207 Rose Hill Road, Little Chute, WI
2 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
1207 Rosehill Road. This unit won't last long! Elderly friendly in a great area. Features 1st floor laundry. Large 1 car garage. Extra large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Plenty of storage room with a full, clean basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
West Glenpark Drive - 2830
2830 West Glenpark Drive, Outagamie County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
*** See our video tour at https://youtu.be/dh3lxYyn4Vk *** A newer large 1700+ sq ft, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 story side by side featuring: - LVP flooring - Central air / heat - Fenced in back yard - 2.
Results within 10 miles of Appleton

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,

Median Rent in Appleton

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Appleton is $570, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $722.
Studio
$481
1 Bed
$570
2 Beds
$722
3+ Beds
$1,024
City GuideAppleton
The great outdoors, football, cozy neighborhoods and an active little downtown area, Appleton is pretty typical small-town Wisconsin, but with a little more flair. Appleton is situated along the Fox River, which has played a significant role in the city’s past and present.

Its location is as attractive to its residents as an Aaron Rodgers postage stamp or a wheel of sharp cheddar, and it’s a relaxed atmosphere within reach of many major metropolitan areas. Green Bay, of course, is half an hour north, Milwaukee and Madison are within a few hours’ drive, and Chicago is manageable if it's the mega city you sometimes desire. Apart from its proximity to larger culture, Appleton is home to Lawrence University, and the two are pretty synonymous. The university livens up the downtown area, bringing diversity, business, and most importantly, a larger rental market. That’s really why you're here, right?

First, A Little History Lesson

Originally settled by fur traders in the early 1800s (as was most of the northern Midwest), a trading post was established in Appleton, and it soon grew into a busy little burb. The founding of Lawrence University (financial backing from Amos Lawrence) was integral to the town’s establishment, and always has been a huge factor in its success. The name Appleton actually comes from the college founder's father-in-law (Samuel Appleton), who generously donated $10,000 to the school. Another historic contributor to Appleton’s growth was its involvement in the paper mill industry, which actually spawned the nation’s first hydroelectric central power plant along the Fox River. Appleton has a lot of historic tidbits besides this, including the first successful electric streetcar company, the first telephone in Wisconsin, and being the town where Harry Houdini grew up. Or did he...

Slow Forward to Now

While it may not seem like much today, there’s a lot going on below the surface. Appleton is currently a more laid back place. Keep an eye out for small businesses and restaurants, a variety of bars, a weekend farmer’s market, a children’s museum, and a performing arts center that often hosts Broadway plays and big-name acts. The riverfront, golf courses, and a pretty extensive parks system are worth mentioning for the more outdoorsy and sporting types. For the indoorsy and sporty types, Appleton’s Fox River Mall, the third largest mall in Wisconsin, is a popular shopping destination for most of the northern portion of the state, and nearby upper Michigan as well.

A Note About Transportation

Appleton is largely a city of drivers, but the Valley Transit company runs a system of buses that run through many different Fox Valley cities. This is ideal for car-less commuters or college students who need to get around town. Locals will tell you that Appleton isn’t very friendly for the bike commuter, though, as most streets don’t have bike lanes.

Looking For Home

Now that you’re more familiar with the fruits of Appleton, time to dig into some of the logistics of living. One reason Appleton’s housing is so popular is probably because it’s pretty all-around inexpensive. Apartments are usually in the $500 - $700 range, depending on size, and are mostly low-level buildings, two-flats, and duplexes. Houses of many varieties (from creaky old Victorian homes to sparkly new cookie-cutter subdivisions) can be found around the city, and rentals rarely go over $2000 a month, at the most.

You Get What You Pay For…And More

Since Appleton pads are pretty inexpensive, you can expect to get a lot of space for a decent price. All houses either have a washer and dryer included, or hookups provided for you to bring your own. If apartments don’t have in-unit laundry, more often than not, expect coin-op laundry in the building. Fully applianced kitchens are also to be expected in all types of places. Houses will have a garage and a yard, while apartments tend to have some sort of parking available (lot or structure) and may or may not have outdoor space, such as a balcony or shared yard or patio.

All the Rest

Here’s a quick little down-and-dirty guide to all the extra-rental things you may find yourself paying for in Appleton.

Utilities: In most places, especially single-family homes, the tenant is usually expected to pay utilities. This will include electricity, water and gas/heat. There are, however, many places available where all or some utilities are included. Most apartments will have water and, occasionally heat included, if it’s an older building with landlord-controlled heat.

Application and Deposit: Security deposits are standard, though sometimes lower than the actual rent itself. Some companies or landlords may require a small fee with an application to perform a background or credit check.

Pets: Whether or not a place allows pets depends mostly on the landlord or company that owns it. Many places allow cats or dogs depending on the breed and size, and may require an additional fee or deposit for having a pet. College towns tend to be more liberal as far as policies, but also recognize college kids sometimes don't make the best pet owners.

Many locals will tell you that if you’re moving from a big city, Appleton can be a bit of a shock culturally. It’s easygoing, it’s a little slow moving, and it’s very “Wisconsin...” whatever that means. Appleton is perfect for those seeking small town life, but who still want the opportunity to have a night out at a nice restaurant downtown or take a long weekend in Milwaukee (with or without Fonzie). If this is what you seek, perhaps you’re on the right track.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Appleton?
In Appleton, the median rent is $481 for a studio, $570 for a 1-bedroom, $722 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,024 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Appleton, check out our monthly Appleton Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Appleton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Appleton from include Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Green Bay.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sheboygan, WIManitowoc, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Green Bay, WI