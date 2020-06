12 Apartments for rent in Appleton, WI

All the Rest

Here’s a quick little down-and-dirty guide to all the extra-rental things you may find yourself paying for in Appleton.

Utilities: In most places, especially single-family homes, the tenant is usually expected to pay utilities. This will include electricity, water and gas/heat. There are, however, many places available where all or some utilities are included. Most apartments will have water and, occasionally heat included, if it’s an older building with landlord-controlled heat.

Application and Deposit: Security deposits are standard, though sometimes lower than the actual rent itself. Some companies or landlords may require a small fee with an application to perform a background or credit check.

Pets: Whether or not a place allows pets depends mostly on the landlord or company that owns it. Many places allow cats or dogs depending on the breed and size, and may require an additional fee or deposit for having a pet. College towns tend to be more liberal as far as policies, but also recognize college kids sometimes don't make the best pet owners.

Many locals will tell you that if you’re moving from a big city, Appleton can be a bit of a shock culturally. It’s easygoing, it’s a little slow moving, and it’s very “Wisconsin...” whatever that means. Appleton is perfect for those seeking small town life, but who still want the opportunity to have a night out at a nice restaurant downtown or take a long weekend in Milwaukee (with or without Fonzie). If this is what you seek, perhaps you’re on the right track.