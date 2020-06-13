7 Apartments for rent in Green Bay, WI

Tips for Tenants

A few things to keep in mind before signing the dotted line for your Green Bay dream pad:

Apartments aren’t hard to come by in Green Bay, so you can afford to scour the market leisurely for the best deals. You’re also highly unlikely to encounter waiting lists or overly stringent renting requirements. Read your lease carefully (and do some preliminary research) before scheduling a visit to an apartment complex.

Several complexes feature 3-BR units with 1300 or more square feet, and most properties offer free tenant parking, on-site laundry facilities, fitness centers, pools, and other top-notch amenities. The interesting thing is that only a couple hundred bucks a month can be the difference between a basic studio pad and a modern luxury apartment/loft/townhouse with all the bells and whistles.

Take your move-in checklist dead seriously. A common mistake renters make is assuming their new digs are in tip-top shape, only to find out later that an appliance is faulty, a pipe or showerhead leaks or drips, a toilet constantly runs, a window doesn’t close or lock properly, or a ceiling is splotched with watermarks. Mark down even the most minor blemishes on your checklist, take a picture, and bring an objective friend along to help with your inspection. Remember that your move-in deposit is generally returnable only if you keep your place up to par.

Choose your neighborhood first, your apartment second. Green Bay’s various neighborhoods can have different looks and feels, so spend plenty of time in an area of town, making sure you’re comfortable with its vibes, before committing to a lease. Most of the city’s neighborhoods (Tremble, Allouez, and Bellevue, among others) are largely suburban, while other parts, like Suamico, have a more rural ambiance. The Astor Park neighborhood features a variety of historic homes (including some available for rent), while leasers who desire an urban atmosphere may find themselves right at home in the revitalized Broadway District.

And now for the fun part: Finding you the domicile of your dreams! So stick with us, because your future apartment in Green Bay is just a few simple clicks away …