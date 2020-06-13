Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

7 Apartments for rent in Green Bay, WI

Last updated June 13
Fort Howard
1 Unit Available
707 Phoebe
707 Phoebe Street, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute 2 bedroom home - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home Large walk in closet upstairs Detached 1 stall garage Off street parking Water included( up to $50 a month anything over is tenants responsibility) Full basement with washer and dryer hook ups No

Last updated June 13
Fort Howard
2 Units Available
409 N Broadway - 34
409 North Broadway, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 409 N Broadway - 34 in Green Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
Baird Creek
1 Unit Available
465 Laverne Drive #8
465 Laverne Dr, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$715
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.

Last updated April 13
Astor
1 Unit Available
745 South Quincy Street
745 South Quincy Street, Green Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2598 sqft
SEE OUR VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/pysRX1ea4uc Beautiful Queen Ann home in Astor Park with many quality updates done to the home in the last 9 years. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13
Ashwaubenon
1 Unit Available
2132 Holmgren Way - 310
2132 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Visit our website www.thebohemianpark.com
Last updated June 13
De Pere
1 Unit Available
1234 South Erie Street
1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.

Last updated June 13
De Pere
1 Unit Available
1220 South Erie Street
1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.

Median Rent in Green Bay

Last updated Jun. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Green Bay is $560, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $730.
Studio
$480
1 Bed
$560
2 Beds
$730
3+ Beds
$1,028
City GuideGreen Bay
Ciao, Cheeseheads and Packer backers, and welcome to your Green Bay apartment hunting headquarters, where we’ve been setting people up in their dream dwellings since the glory days of Lombardi and Starr (give or take a decade or five!). Situated on mighty Lake Michigan’s western shore along the Fox River, Green Bay is an ideal (and remarkably affordable) residential destination. But before we start scouring the Fox River Valley for the perfect apartment for you, let’s take a few moments to di...
Not Always a “Frozen Tundra”

Despite popular opinion, Green Bay is not, in fact, the American mainland’s answer to Fairbanks, Alaska. Yes, the winters, as any lifelong Wisconsinite will tell you, are downright brutal, but so are the winters in Chicago, New York, Boston, and dozens of other cities in the U.S. Green Bay actually enjoys four distinct seasons, with spring and summer temperatures routinely creeping into the 80s, so don’t let the (untrue) rumors of year-round ice and snow scare you away.

Hint: If you come across a landlord who’s willing to front your heating and cooling bills (which is rare but not unheard of), you probably shouldn’t hesitate to seal the deal (unless, of course, there’s something disconcerting about the apartment).

Bumming around Titletown

If you don’t mind spending a solid chunk of your day hanging out on a bus station bench, we recommend hopping aboard the Green Bay Metro buses, which service much of the city. Still, to work, shop, dine, play, and tailgate at Lambeau Field effectively, having your own set of wheels is imperative. Fortunately, traffic in Green Bay is generally child’s play compared to many other mid-sized cities, and parking is ample, even in the downtown area.

Saving those Green Bay Greenbacks

One nice thing about living in Titletown is its affordability. The cost of living is nearly ten percent less than the national average, and even spacious apartments (1000-plus square feet) can easily be found in the $600-$700 range.

Tips for Tenants

A few things to keep in mind before signing the dotted line for your Green Bay dream pad:

Apartments aren’t hard to come by in Green Bay, so you can afford to scour the market leisurely for the best deals. You’re also highly unlikely to encounter waiting lists or overly stringent renting requirements. Read your lease carefully (and do some preliminary research) before scheduling a visit to an apartment complex.

Several complexes feature 3-BR units with 1300 or more square feet, and most properties offer free tenant parking, on-site laundry facilities, fitness centers, pools, and other top-notch amenities. The interesting thing is that only a couple hundred bucks a month can be the difference between a basic studio pad and a modern luxury apartment/loft/townhouse with all the bells and whistles.

Take your move-in checklist dead seriously. A common mistake renters make is assuming their new digs are in tip-top shape, only to find out later that an appliance is faulty, a pipe or showerhead leaks or drips, a toilet constantly runs, a window doesn’t close or lock properly, or a ceiling is splotched with watermarks. Mark down even the most minor blemishes on your checklist, take a picture, and bring an objective friend along to help with your inspection. Remember that your move-in deposit is generally returnable only if you keep your place up to par.

Choose your neighborhood first, your apartment second. Green Bay’s various neighborhoods can have different looks and feels, so spend plenty of time in an area of town, making sure you’re comfortable with its vibes, before committing to a lease. Most of the city’s neighborhoods (Tremble, Allouez, and Bellevue, among others) are largely suburban, while other parts, like Suamico, have a more rural ambiance. The Astor Park neighborhood features a variety of historic homes (including some available for rent), while leasers who desire an urban atmosphere may find themselves right at home in the revitalized Broadway District.

And now for the fun part: Finding you the domicile of your dreams! So stick with us, because your future apartment in Green Bay is just a few simple clicks away …

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Green Bay?
In Green Bay, the median rent is $480 for a studio, $560 for a 1-bedroom, $730 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,028 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Green Bay, check out our monthly Green Bay Rent Report.
What cities do people live in to commute to Green Bay?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Green Bay from include Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Oshkosh, and Appleton.

